Police: Teen arrested in shooting that killed boy, injured 5

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say a 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed another boy of the same age and left five young women injured. News reports Wednesday didn’t say whether any charges have been filed against the arrested teen. Police say the shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday on the city’s north side. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the slain boy as Davion Patterson. Police say five women, ages 18, 19, 21, and two 22-year-olds, were taken to a hospital for treatment of nonfatal injuries.

