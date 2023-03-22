Senate votes to keep 2001 authorization for war on terror

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has voted overwhelmingly to continue congressional authorization for the use of military force in the global fight against terror, turning back an effort by Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul to repeal the 2001 measure. Senators on Wednesday rejected the amendment 86-9 as they debate a separate repeal of two authorizations of military force in Iraq. There is broad bipartisan support to withdraw that congressional approval granted in 1991 and 2002 for military strikes against Saddam Hussein’s regime. The 2001 measure gave President George W. Bush broad authority for the invasion of Afghanistan and the fight against terrorism.

