Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 1:11 AM

South Korea says North Korea test-fires cruise missiles

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has test-launched multiple cruise missiles toward the North’s eastern waters.

The launches on Wednesday are the North’s fourth weapons tests since the U.S. and South Korean militaries began large-scale military drills last week. North Korea views the drill as a preparation to attack it.

The U.S.-South Korean military drills are to end on Thursday.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea fired “several” cruise missiles from its northeastern coastal town of Hamhung.

It says the South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities were analyzing further details of the launches.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content