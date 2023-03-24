Biden, Trudeau say ‘inseparable’ nations won’t fail Ukraine
By JOSH BOAK and ROB GILLIES
Associated Press
OTTAWA, ONTARIO (AP) — President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are celebrating the close, “inseparable” U.S.-Canada relationship and vowing that the two nations remain committed to defending Ukraine as it tries to repel a Russian invasion that has no end in sight. Biden and Trudeau met just days after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks for the first time since the start of the war. Biden warned Russia that the U.S., Canada and their allies will defend “every inch of NATO territory.” Biden and Trudeau also announced an agreement aiming to stem the flow of asylum seekers at unofficial border crossings from the U.S. to Canada.