Germany, EU reach agreement in combustion engine row

BERLIN (AP) — Germany and the European Union say they have reached an agreement in their dispute over the future of cars with combustion engines, allowing the registration of new vehicles with such engines even after 2035 if they use climate-neutral fuel only. EU Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans tweeted Saturday that “we have found an agreement with Germany on the future use of e-fuels in cars.” German Transport Minister Volker Wissing tweeted that “we secure opportunities for Europe by preserving important options for climate-neutral and affordable mobility.” An initial proposal by European Union member countries on new carbon dioxide emission standards for cars had been postponed amid opposition from Germany.

