Russia ‘largely stalled’ in Bakhmut, shifting focus, UK says

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The top commander of Ukraine’s military says his forces are pushing back against Russian troops in the long and grinding battle for the town of Bakhmut. British military intelligence published on Saturday said Russia appeared to be moving to a defensive strategy in eastern Ukraine. However, the Ukrainian military cautioned that Bakhmut remained Russia’s main point of attack for now. The town is the focus of the longest battle of the 13-month war in Ukraine. Russia has deployed both regular soldiers and fighters of the mercenary Wagner Group in the campaign to seize Bakhmut. Russian forces must go through the town to push deeper into other parts of eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region.

