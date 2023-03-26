2 officers killed in Louisiana police helicopter crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Two Louisiana police officers are dead after their helicopter crashed into sugarcane field. Local media reported that the Baton Rouge police helicopter went out early Sunday to help with a pursuit and never returned. Its disappearance wasn’t noticed for several hours, when a search was launched. The wreckage was found before 11 a.m. The names of the officers have not been released. Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome issued a statement extending her condolences to the officers’ families and colleagues. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash. Baton Rouge police officials did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

