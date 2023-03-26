Berliners vote to decide on climate goals for city

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin voters are asked to decide on a proposal that would force the city government to drastically ramp up the German capital’s climate goals. Sunday’s referendum calls for Berlin to become climate neutral by 2030. The target means that in less than eight years the city would no longer be allowed to contribute further to global warming. An existing law sets the deadline for achieving that goal at 2045 which is also Germany’s national target. The center-right Christian Democratic Union won a recent local election in the capital and is likely to lead its new government. The party opposes the earlier target but would be bound to implement it if the referendum passes.

