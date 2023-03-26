Fire damages complex housing Wright Brothers plane factory

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an early morning fire has damaged a commercial building complex housing an historic airplane factory founded by the Wright Brothers in Ohio. Dayton, Ohio, fire crews were dispatched early Sunday and found heavy fire throughout the complex. The Dayton Daily News reports fire crews were still on the scene hours later. Capt. Brad French said the structure is listed on the National Historic Register as the first aircraft manufacturing facility founded by the Wright Brothers. An official with the National Aviation Heritage Area said the group was “deeply saddened” at the damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation and a damage estimate has not yet been released.

