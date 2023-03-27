Christie: GOP needs someone who can quickly take down Trump

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who is mulling another presidential run, says Republicans need a candidate who can execute a quick takedown of Donald Trump. Speaking in New Hampshire Monday night, Christie recounted the high point of his 2016 campaign: a cutting comment about Marco Rubio that led the Florida senator to badly stumble. Christie says Republicans need someone who can do to Trump what he did to Rubio because that’s the only thing that will defeat the former president. Christie was a close on-and-off adviser to Trump during his time in the White House, but broke with the former president after Trump refused to accept his loss of the 2020 election.

