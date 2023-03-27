House GOP to subpoena Blinken over Afghanistan dissent cable

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans plan to deliver a subpoena to Secretary of State Antony Blinken for classified cables related to the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Mike McCaul said Monday that he will be issuing the first subpoena as chairman. The Texas Republican said he had spoken with Blinken earlier and was notified the agency would not be turning over a so-called dissent cable. According to press reports, the July 2021 communication was written by diplomats at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul shortly before the August 2021 withdrawal and warned Blinken about the potential fall of Kabul via a special “dissent channel.”

