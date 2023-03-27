In Trump probe, Manhattan grand jury is back at work

NEW YORK (AP) — The Manhattan grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump over hush money payments has returned to hear more evidence, with still no word on when it might be asked to vote on a possible indictment. David Pecker, who as the former chief executive of the parent company of the National Enquirer became a pivotal figure in the saga, was seen leaving the building where the grand jury meets. He had been spotted weeks earlier at the same building, suggesting that his testimony could be key as prosecutors continue to push toward criminal charges of the ex-president.

