Many rely on radio broadcasts in Zimbabwe and across Africa

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — In many Western countries, conventional radio has been overtaken by streaming, podcasts and on-demand content accessed via smartphones and computers. But in Zimbabwe and much of Africa, traditional radio sets and broadcasts are widely used, highlighting the digital divide between rich countries and those where populations struggle to have reliable internet. According to a survey by Afrobarometer, radio is “overwhelmingly” the most common source of news in Africa. About 68% of respondents said they tune in at least a few times a week, compared to about 40% who said they use social media and the internet.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.