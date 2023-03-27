Police: Blood, video link doctor to lawyer’s disappearance

Prosecutors say blood, video and other evidence point to a Florida plastic surgeon killing a lawyer whose body has not yet been found. In court documents filed Monday, prosecutors say video shows someone arrived outside a Tampa-area law firm in Dr. Tomasz Kosowski’s pickup truck last week shortly before attorney Steven Cozzi disappeared. The person is seen leaving the office about two hours later and loading a heavy object into Kosowski’s truck. Authorities say they found blood in the truck’s bed, its cab, and in Kosowski’s garage. License plate readers show the vehicle went from Tampa to Miami, a trip that goes through the Everglades. Kosowski has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges.

