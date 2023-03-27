State, defense request another stay of execution for Glossip

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s top prosecutor and defense attorneys are both seeking another delay in the scheduled execution of death row inmate Richard Glossip. Attorney General Gentner Drummond and Glossip’s defense attorneys jointly filed a motion Monday seeking another stay of execution. They are asking the court to delay Glossip’s execution until August 2024. He is currently scheduled to die May 18. Glossip’s attorneys also on Monday filed an application for post-conviction relief, arguing information withheld from the defense could help prove his innocence. Now 60, Glossip has long maintained his innocence in the 1997 murder-for-hire killing of his former boss, motel owner Barry Van Treese.

