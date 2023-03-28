Alabama police officer killed, another wounded

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Officials in Alabama say a Huntsville police officer has died after being shot Tuesday evening. Another officer was critically wounded. The two Huntsville police officers were shot at an apartment complex as they responding to a 911 call where a woman said she had been shot. One officer died from his injuries, and the other underwent emergency surgery and is in critical condition, city officials said in a news release. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall identified the officer who was killed as Officer Garrett Crumby. Jail records show that Juan Robert Laws, 24, was arrested on a charge of capital murder of a law enforcement officer. He is being held without bond.

