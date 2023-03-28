Ex Starbucks CEO to defend union opposition before Senate

Longtime Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz will face sharp questioning Wednesday when he appears before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee to defend the company’s actions during an ongoing unionizing campaign. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont Independent and a vocal supporter of Starbucks labor organizers, has been seeking Schultz’s testimony for months, saying the Starbucks chief has violated workers’ rights by opposing unionization. At least 293 of Starbucks’ 9,000 company-owned U.S. stores have voted to unionize since late 2021. Workers say they want better pay and more consistent schedules. Starbucks says it functions better when it works directly with employees.

