Greece: 2 held in alleged plot to attack Jewish restaurant
By DEREK GATOPOULOS and COSTAS KANTOURIS
Associated Press
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Police in Greece say two men have been arrested accused of planning an extremist attack on a Jewish restaurant in Athens and possibly other targets that would produce mass civilian casualties. The suspects were charged with membership in a terrorist organization and are being held at police headquarters. A third man was charged in absentia. Government and police officials told the Associated Press that both detained suspects were of Pakistani origin. They say they both entered Greece illegally from neighboring Turkey and had been in the country for at least four months. Officials say the arrests were made because the attack on the restaurant was believed to be imminent.