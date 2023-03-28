Harris, in Africa, confronts painful past, envisions future

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has stepped through the wide doors of a seaside fort and down into the dungeons, touring a site where millions of enslaved Africans were held captive before they were loaded onto ships bound for the Americas. With her visit to Cape Coast Castle, Harris was insisting on exploring past wounds even as she stood earlier Tuesday before a monument commemorating Ghana’s independence from colonialism, envisioning a grand future between the U.S. and Africa propelled by innovation on the continent. The nation’s first Black and South Asian vice president is the most high-profile member of President Joe Biden’s administration to visit Africa as the U.S. escalates its outreach to the continent.

By CHRIS MEGERIAN and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press

