Portugal: 2 dead, several injured in Muslim center stabbing

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese police have shot a man suspected of stabbing two people to death at an Ismaili Muslim center in Lisbon. Authorities said police were called to the center late Tuesday morning where they encountered a suspect armed with a large knife. A police statement said officers ordered him to surrender but he advanced toward them and was “neutralized.” The suspect was taken to a Lisbon hospital where he was in police custody. Several other people were wounded in the incident, according to the statement, but it provided no further detail. Prime Minister Antonio Costa said police shot the suspect.

