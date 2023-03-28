Posters near Vatican urge pope to stop Latin Mass crackdown

ROME (AP) — Posters calling on Pope Francis to stop his crackdown on the old Latin Mass have appeared around the Vatican. The posters that were visible Tuesday featured images of Pope Benedict XVI and St. John Paul II and quoted from their texts speaking positively about the old rite. They were referring to Francis’ decision in 2021 to overturn one of Benedict’s signature liturgical decisions and reimpose restrictions on celebrating the old Mass. Francis said he had to act because the spread of the old rite was dividing parishes. The initiative was taken by pro-Latin Mass activists and bloggers. It’s due to last 15 days.

