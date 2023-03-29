Angry migrants head toward border crossing after deadly fire

By FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ and MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) — The death toll from a fire inside a migrant detention center in a Mexican border city has been raised to 39 and hundreds of migrants have started walking toward a U.S. border crossing after rumors spread that they will be let in. The situation in Ciudad Juarez on Wednesday was a mix of emotions. There is anger over the deaths of migrants trapped in their cells during a smoky fire that sent guards fleeing. And there is the tearful wait for information on the condition of the nearly 30 injured in the blaze. Added is the pent-up frustration of migrants who have spent weeks trying to apply for asylum in the U.S. Hundreds of migrants have joined in a procession toward a border gate leading into El Paso, Texas, as rumors spread that they might be let through.