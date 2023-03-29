Biden: World ‘turning the tide’ after backslide on democracy

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says global leaders are “turning the tide” in stemming a yearslong backslide of democratic institutions. At his second democracy summit on Wednesday, Biden looked to spotlight hopeful advancements over the past year despite Russia’s war in neighboring Ukraine and U.S. tensions with China over its military and economic influence in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. Biden cited signs of progress across the globe, from Angola’s effort to create an independent judiciary, Croatia’s move to boost government transparency and the Dominican Republic’s anti-corruption steps. Biden also pointed to his stalled push for voting protections in Congress as evidence of his administration’s commitment to support democracy.

