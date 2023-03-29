Freed ‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero Paul Rusesabagina arrives in US

HOUSTON (AP) — The man who inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda” and was freed by Rwanda last week from a terrorism sentence has returned to the United States and has joined his family. Paul Rusesabagina’s arrival in San Antonio was announced by his daughter Carine Kanimba, who tweeted that “our family is finally reunited today.” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan tweeted that “we’re glad to have him back on U.S. soil.” The 68-year-old, who saved hundreds of people in Rwanda’s 1994 genocide, was convicted in 2021 of terrorism offenses and sentenced to 25 years in prison. He was freed last week.

By JUAN A. LOZANO and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.