Man gets 25 years in roadside killing of Tennessee nurse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The man who shot and killed a Tennessee nurse as she was driving to work two years ago has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. According to the Nashville district attorney’s office, the judge sentenced Devaunte Hill on Wednesday. In January, he was found guilty of murder in the fatal shooting of Caitlyn Kaufman. At trial, Hill admitted to killing the 26 year old on Dec. 3, 2020. Hill said he was on drugs and acted without thinking when Kaufman cut off the car he was riding in.

