Minneapolis council to discuss post-Floyd policing lawsuit

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis City Council is set to hold a special meeting to discuss a potential settlement in a lawsuit filed by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights over the city’s policing practices after the murder of George Floyd. City and state officials had been negotiating the agreement since the state agency issued a scathing report last year. The report said the police department had engaged in a pattern of race discrimination for at least a decade. The city and state then agreed to negotiate a court-enforceable agreement known as a consent decree. The city is also awaiting the results of a similarly sweeping federal investigation.

