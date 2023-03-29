UN seeks court opinion on climate in ‘win’ for island states
By ISABELLA O’MALLEY and DANA BELTAJI
Associated Press
The countries of the United Nations led by the island nation of Vanuatu adopted what they called a historic resolution Wednesday calling for the U.N.‘s highest court to strengthen countries’ obligations to curb warming and protect communities from climate disaster. The resolution was adopted by consensus and Vanuatu Prime Minister Ishmael Kalsakau called it “a win for climate justice of epic proportions.” While the opinion isn’t binding, it would encourage states to act on promises made to limit warming.