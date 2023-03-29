Vermont deputy indicted in New York state brawl, shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A Vermont lawman who was shot multiple times by police responding to gunfire in the historic center of Saratoga Springs has been indicted on charges including attempted murder and possessing a firearm in a “sensitive location.” Vito Caselnova is a sheriff’s deputy in Rutland County, Vermont. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday. The charges came more than four months after a chaotic sidewalk brawl and series of gunshots left three people wounded and questions about who shot who. Three other men involved in the fight — one of whom police initially accused of also firing a gun — were ultimately charged only with throwing punches.

By MAYSOON KHAN Associated Press/Report for America

