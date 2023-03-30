Among 160 years of presidential scandals, Trump stands alone

While he’s far from the only U.S. president to be dogged by legal and ethical scandals, Donald Trump now occupies a unique place in history as the first ever indicted on criminal charges. Two others, like Trump, found themselves impeached by Congress: Bill Clinton for lying under oath about his affair with a White House intern, and Andrew Johnson for pushing the limits of his executive authority in a bitter power struggle following the Civil War. Richard Nixon resigned in disgrace over his role in the notorious Watergate break-in. And Ronald Reagan and Ulysses S. Grant both became forever tied to scandals in which close aides got prosecuted, though neither president was charged.

