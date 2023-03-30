Canada mass shooting inquiry identifies many police failings

TRURO, Nova Scotia (AP) — A public inquiry has found widespread failures in how Canada’s federal police force responded to the country’s worst mass shooting and recommends that Ottawa rethink the RCMP’s central role in Canadian policing. The Mass Casualty Commission also says the Royal Canadian Mounted Police missed red flags in the years leading up to the Nova Scotia rampage that resulted in 22 people being murdered on April 18-19, 2020, by a denture maker disguised as a RCMP officer and driving a replica police vehicle. The murderer, Gabriel Wortman, was killed by two Mounties at a gas station in Enfield, Nova Scotia, 13 hours into his rampage. Disguised as a police officer, Workman shot people in their homes and set fires in a rampage across Nova Scotia.

