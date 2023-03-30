Skip to Content
Cyprus relocates 76 Afghan, Syrian asylum-seekers to France

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ Interior Ministry says 76 Afghans and Syrians seeking international protection have been relocated to France. That’s under a European Union program to ease the burden on Mediterranean countries receiving large numbers of migrants. The ministry said in a statement late Thursday the relocation is one of several planned in the coming months. A total 210 people have been relocated to other EU member countries, including Germany, Bulgaria and Romania, in the three months since such transfers began.

Associated Press

