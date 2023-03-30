House GOP approves broad bill to ‘unleash’ American energy

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans have passed a sprawling energy package that would counter virtually all of President Joe Biden’s agenda to address climate change. The bill approved Thursday would sharply increase domestic production of oil, natural gas and coal, and ease permitting restrictions that delay pipelines, refineries and other projects. It would boost production of critical minerals such as lithium, nickel and cobalt that are used in electric vehicles, computers, cellphones and other products. Democrats call the bill a giveaway to big oil companies. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says the bill is “dead on arrival” in the Democratic-controlled Senate. Biden has threatened a veto.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.