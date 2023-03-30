Indiana’s Teri Moren wins AP Coach of the Year

DALLAS (AP) — Indiana coach Teri Moren is The Associated Press college women’s basketball coach of the year. She led Indiana to its first Big Ten regular season championship in 40 years. The Hoosiers rose to No. 2 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll and earned the school’s first No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Moren was honored Thursday as the AP women’s basketball Coach of the Year, the first time she has won the award. She received 12 votes from the 28-member national media panel that votes on the AP Top 25 each week. South Carolina’s Dawn Staley was second with eight votes. Utah’s Lynne Roberts received five and Virginia Tech’s Kenny Brooks three. Voting was done before the NCAA Tournament.

