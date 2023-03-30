Protesters seek gun control after Nashville school shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Protesters chanted “Save our children!” inside and outside of the Tennessee Capital as lawmakers resumed work for the first time since this week’s mass shooting at a Christian school in Nashville. Among those who filled the state Senate chamber’s gallery on Thursday were children who held signs reading “I’m nine” — a reference to the three 9-year-old kids who were among the six people killed in Monday’s attack at The Covenant School. The rally followed a Wednesday night candlelight vigil in Nashville where Republican lawmakers stood alongside first Lady Jill Biden, Democratic lawmakers, and musicians including Sheryl Crow, who has called for stricter gun controls.

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI and TRAVIS LOLLER Associated Press

