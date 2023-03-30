Who’s who in the Manhattan DA’s Donald Trump indictment

As Donald Trump fought his way to victory in the 2016 presidential campaign, key allies tried to smooth his bumpy path by paying off two women who had been thinking of going public with allegations of extramarital encounters with the Republican. The payoffs are now believed to be at the center of a grand jury investigation that could lead to the first-ever criminal prosecution of a former U.S. president. The cast of key characters in the saga include a porn actor, a one-time Trump loyalist who turned on his boss and Manhattan’s first-term district attorney.

By The Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.