Biden visits Mississippi town ravaged by deadly tornado

ROLLING ROCK, Miss. (AP) — President Joe Biden is visiting a Mississippi town ravaged by a deadly tornado, even as a new series of severe storms threatens the Midwest and the South. Last week’s twister destroyed 300 homes and businesses in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, and nearby Silver City, leaving mounds of lumber, bricks and twisted metal. Hundreds of other structures were badly damaged. The death toll stands at 21, based on deaths confirmed by coroners. Authorities don’t know of anyone else missing. Biden and first lady Jill Biden will survey the damage on Friday, meet with homeowners and first responders and get a briefing from federal and state officials.

By COLLEEN LONG and MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.