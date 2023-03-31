Biden’s strategy on Trump’s indictment: No comment

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he’s not going to talk about former President Donald Trump’s New York indictment. Biden was asked Friday if he had any reaction to the indictment, if he was concerned about possible protests and what he thinks the indictment means for the rule of law in the United States. Biden’s answer was the same each time: No comment, no comment, no comment. It’s a broader tactic the Democratic president’s administration is trying to take as it relates to the Republican former president’s indictment by a Manhattan grand jury: Take the political temperature down, stay out of active criminal matters and focus on Biden’s agenda. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

