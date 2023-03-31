Ex-England cricket captain Vaughan cleared of racism charge

LONDON (AP) — Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan has been cleared by a disciplinary panel of making a racist remark toward a group of Yorkshire teammates of Asian ethnicity in 2009 in the latest stage of a scandal that has left a cloud over the English game. The scandal erupted when former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq went public in 2020 saying he had been the victim of racial harassment and bullying across two spells at English cricket’s most successful club between 2008-18. Vaughan categorically denied the charge. The Cricket Discipline Commission says its findings “do not in any way undermine the wider assertions made by” Rafiq.

