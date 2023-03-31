Greece’s PM makes border wall extension an election pledge

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister has promised to extend an existing wall across all of the country’s land border with Turkey. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who called the May 21 election earlier this week, presided over a ceremony to sign his center-right government’s decision to nearly double the length of the steel border wall over the next year. The wall currently spans 37.5 kilometers (25 miles), and the government plans to extend it by 35 kilometers. Government officials say more than 100 kilometers of wall will be added to that by 2026. While campaigning earlier for Greece’s May 21 general election, Mitsotakis accused the opposition of trying to undermine the project and planning to “tear down the wall that we have already built.”

By COSTAS KANTOURIS and DEREK GATOPOULOS Associated Press

