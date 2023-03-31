New Tennessee law allows police officers in private schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed a law allowing private schools to contract with law enforcement so they can hire school resource officers. Friday’s signing is just days after a Nashville shooting at a private Christian school that left six dead, including three children. The Republican governor quietly approved the law without issuing a statement. A spokesperson for Lee did not immediately return a request seeking comment. The law goes into effect immediately. Supporters said the bill was needed to clarify statutes that had kept private schools from working with local governments to hire school resource officers.

