Not just Trump’s VP: Pence touts time as governor, US Rep

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — As Mike Pence approaches a likely 2024 run for president, he’s opening up to audiences about the parts of his career before he served as Donald Trump’s vice president. He hopes his 12 years in Congress and four years as Indiana governor will project the record of a conservative fighter. While traveling the country and visiting early nominating states such as Iowa, Pence doesn’t hide his time in Trump’s White House. But the new emphasis on his earlier years in politics marks an effort to flesh out his profile as he moves closer to taking on the former president and to remind Republicans there’s more to him than just being Trump’s No. 2.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.