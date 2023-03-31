Russia, Indonesia sign extradition treaty to combat crime

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia and Russia have signed an extradition agreement which they say will help combat transnational crime and be a turning point in their relations. The treaty — Indonesia’s first extradition agreement with a European country — was signed by Indonesian Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly and Russian Minister of Justice Konstantin Chuychenko. Chuycenko says the agreement is key to bringing bilateral relations forward. Thousands of Russians and Ukrainians have fled to Bali since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Russians were the second biggest group of visitors to Bali last year after Australians, and their number is predicted to continue to increase.

