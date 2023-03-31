Vatican: Pope OK to leave hospital, has pizza, baptizes baby

ROME (AP) — The Vatican says medical staff have confirmed that Pope Francis will be discharged on Saturday from the Rome hospital where he is being treated for bronchitis. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni, in written updates on Friday, described the pope’s recovery as “normal,” said that he ate a pizza with doctors and nurses and baptized a baby in the hospital. The 86-year-old Francis was hospitalized on Wednesday at Gemelli Polyclinic where he received antibiotics intravenously to treat his bronchitis. The Vatican also has said Francis will be St. Peter’s Square for Palm Sunday Mass to mark the start of Holy Week, which culminates on Easter, April 9.

