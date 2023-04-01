Drug trafficking blamed as homicides soar in Costa Rica

LIMON, Costa Rica (AP) — Costa Rica logged a record 657 homicides last year. Limon, a Caribbean port with a homicide rate five times the national average, was at the epicenter. The bloodshed in a country better known for a laid-back outlook and not having a standing army has stirred a public outcry as the administration of President Rodrigo Chaves scrambles for answers. Where Costa Rica had previously been just a pass-through for northbound cocaine shipments moved by Colombian and Mexican cartels, authorities say the country is now an important warehousing and transshipment point for drugs headed to Europe being moved by homegrown Costa Rican organized crime gangs.

