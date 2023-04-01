Pope Francis leaves hospital; ‘Still alive,’ he quips

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has been discharged from the Rome hospital where he was treated for bronchitis. The 86-year-old Francis was hospitalized on Wednesday at Gemelli Polyclinic, where he received antibiotics intravenously. As he left the hospital on Saturday, Francis quipped to reporters: “I’m still alive.” The Vatican said that before departing, the pope hugged a couple whose daughter died at Gemelli on Friday night. He took the front seat of the white Fiat 500 car that drove him away. The Vatican has said Francis will be St. Peter’s Square for Palm Sunday Mass to mark the start of Holy Week, which culminates on Easter, April 9.

