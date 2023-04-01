UK travelers face hours-long waits for ferries to France

LONDON (AP) — British travelers are facing hours-long lines as they try to cross the English Channel. The Port of Dover in England blamed the delays on bad weather, heavy traffic and processing delays by French authorities. Saturday is the first day of a two-week spring vacation for most schools in Britain. While the port says bus passengers are facing the longest wait times, video showed long lines of cars and trucks as well. The port also warned ferry passengers of severe delays and said it was “deeply frustrated” by the situation, which has become a regular feature of cross-channel travel since Britain’s exit from the European Union.

