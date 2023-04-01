Ukraine asks court to put Orthodox leader under house arrest

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s top security agency has notified a top Orthodox priest that he is suspected of justifying Russia’s aggression, which is a criminal offense. Metropolitan Pavel is the abbot of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra monastery, Ukraine’s most revered Orthodox site. He has resisted an order from Ukrainian authorities for his monks to vacate the monastery. Earlier in the week, the metropolitan cursed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, threatening him with damnation. During a hearing on Saturday, he rejected the Security Service of Ukraine’s claim that he condoned Russia’s invasion. Prosecutors asked to have him put him under house arrest pending an investigation. The hearing was adjourned until Monday after the metropolitan said he wasn’t feeling well.

