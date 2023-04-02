Poland marches defend John Paul II from abuse cover-up claim
By VANESSA GERA
Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Thousands of Poles have joined marches in Warsaw and other cities in defense of the late pope, St. John Paul II. The events on Sunday followed the airing last month of an explosive documentary alleging that John Paul covered up child sex abuse by clergy in his native Poland. The marches in Warsaw and other cities took place on the 18th anniversary of John Paul’s death. Many Polish Catholics saw the documentary’s claims as an attack on the legacy of a revered man. Meanwhile, a statue of the late pope in Lodz was vandalized overnight with paint and the words “Maxima Culpa.” Amid the emotional debate, the discussion also has taken on political dimensions.