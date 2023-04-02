UK seeks to contact 3 British men detained in Afghanistan

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government says it is seeking to make contact with three British nationals detained by the Taliban in Afghanistan. The three men include a charity worker, a thrill-seeking tourist and a third person whose family has asked that he not be identified, according to the Presidium Network, a British charity that works in conflict zones and is representing the families of two of the detainees. The Mail on Sunday newspaper first reported the story. The British government warns against all travel to Afghanistan, saying that there is a heightened risk of terrorism, kidnapping and detention by government authorities.

