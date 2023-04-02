Winners of the London stage 2023 Olivier Awards
LONDON (AP) — Winners of the 2023 Olivier Awards, handed out Sunday for achievement in London theater, opera and dance include: “My Neighbor Totoro,” which won six prizes including best new comedy and best director. “Prima Facie” was named best new play, and “Standing at the Sky’s Edge” took the trophy for best new musical. Acting prizes went to Jodie Comer for “Prima Facie” and Paul Mescal for “A Streetcar Named Desire.” “Oklahoma!” was named best musical revival, and the prize for best revial of a play went to “A Streetcar Named Desire.” Actor Derek Jacobi received a lifetime achievement award celebrating his six-decade career.